Judge Grants McAllister Withdraw Request

Bernie norm mcallister is heading ?back to trial on sex crime charges a judge granted the former state senator's request--to withdraw his plea deal.

Local 22's rachel aragon has new details.

Potential jurors were already seated in january, when norm mcallister--accused of sexual assaulting a woman--agreed to plead no contest to lesser charges.robert katims defense attorney: "there was really only an hour at the end of a long day of the jury draw under which this deal kind of came together."on january 23rd.... the franklin county resident filed a motion to withdraw his plea.according to the judge's decision unveiled thursday... mcallister argues he was advised by his son and ?pressured by his former attorneys to accept the plea deal.robert katims defense attorney: "there had not been any plea negotiations all along.

Mcallister had steadfastly said he did that he wanted to have his trial, he didn't want to enter to his plea."mcallister's new defense attorney--robert katims--says his client never wanted a plea agreement.and his decision to accept the deal was rushed.

Robert katims defense attorney: "given his quick decision that it wasn't what he wanted to do.

He basically within an hour on the phone with his attorney saying i didn't want to do this."the court agreed to grant the request -- not based on mcallisters claim he was pressured into a plea agreement--but on the basis the deal was in fact rushed.... and took place quote "at the end of a long day of jury selection."(nat of recordings)mcallister now faces his original charges--which includes felony sexual assault.robert katims defense attorney: "if jurors have heard too much and have preconceived notions about what the verdict should be in the case than they'll be excluded"mcallister's accused sex crimes have grabbed headlines...(nat of recordings) 34-minute phone call between mcallister and one of his accusers.in february --- an explosive phone call between him and his alleged accuser was played in court.his defense attorney says he doesn't think it will hurt his client's odds of finding an impartial jury,robert katims defense attorney: "i'm confident as the court is and the court said it in it's opinion that we'll be able to get a jury, i think we'll one n franklin county, but if not we move it a another county."

