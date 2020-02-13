Global  

David H. Holmes Redefines The Cliché Gay Best Friend Trope In "High Fidelity"

David H. Holmes Redefines The Cliché Gay Best Friend Trope In 'High Fidelity'

David H. Holmes Redefines The Cliché Gay Best Friend Trope In "High Fidelity"

Actor David H.

Holmes shares his approach to playing Simon, a character who just so happens to be gay, in Hulu's "High Fidelity." BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

