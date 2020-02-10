|
Simone Johnson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter, Training For WWE Career
|
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Simone Johnson, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Daughter, Training For WWE Career
As Simone Johnson begins training at the WWE Performance Center, she faces high expectations and an already bright spotlight.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources