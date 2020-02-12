Global  

Snoop Dogg Issues Public Apology To Gayle King

Snoop Dogg Issues Public Apology To Gayle King

Snoop Dogg Issues Public Apology To Gayle King

Snoop Dogg has issued a public apology to veteran journalist Gayle King for lashing out at her following a controversial interview with WNBA legend Lisa Leslie.

During the conversation, King asked Leslie about Kobe Bryant’s 2003 sexual assault case, which Snoop (and many others) considered disrespectful.

