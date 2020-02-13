Life and Tuna and Carnage

Lesson this weekend..

"don't poke the alien!"

Lauren and lots of live theater this weekend... including a west texas classic.

Joe sherwood has it all for us in tonight's entertainment thursday!

(ariyon bakare) "we're looking at the first proof of life beyond earth."

(ryan reynolds) "you're finally a daddy.

Three's going to be a big custody battle over this one."

(jake gyllenhaal) "oh, it's beautiful."

(all yelling) (joe sherwood) the crew of the international space station discovers the first evidence of life on mars.

They must, of course, experiment, but their efforts turn against them and the martian proves to be not only smart, but terrifying.

It's rated r and the reviews are generally good.

Float into the horror at the alamo drafthouse or either cinemark.

If you've never seen "greater tuna," or i you want to see it again, you can this weekend.

Co-creator jaston williams directs this time for the new tour of the show.

It's the story of the third smallest town in texas.

The three actors portray all 21 characters with lightning-quick reflexes and costume changes.

There will only be three performances; one friday night, one saturday night and a saturday matinee at the civic center.

Tickets are from $30 to $50 through select-a-seat.

(melissa miller) "impressive sight, that child.

Faced bashed in, teeth missing.

Still refusing to talk."

(joe sherwood) the lubbock community theatre opens its run of "god of carnage."

It's the story about two sets of parents who meet to discuss a fight between their two young boys.

The show runs for three weekends, friday and saturday nights at 7:30 p.m.

And sunday matinees at 2:00.

Tickets are $22 for adults and around $17 for students and seniors.

Get them through the theatre's website.

They're at 43rd and boston.

(jake gyllenhaal) "we'll hit the atmosphere in 39 minutes."

(rebecca ferguson) "w won't survive re-entry."

(jake gyllenhaal) "but it could."

(jo sherwood) that's a look at what's happening in the hub city, i'm joe sherwood.

Lauren and ron weather tease kamc-hd almanac for today: a