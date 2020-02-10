Third-Party Sites Slashing Garth Sales

Just days away from those five, big 'garth brooks concerts' in lubbock.

Lauren tickets sold out quickly-- and are now popping up on those third party sites like stubhub.

And they're dirt cheap!

So is this legit?

We sent wes rapaport to find out... wes and you won't believe what we found... guys it's almost that time-- country star garth brooks is a week away from returning to perform in lubbock for the first time in two decades... but some questions about ticket sales.

The countdown is on for garth brooks-- as he prepares to stop in lubbock for five shows next week... nats but one thing caught even-- his team by surprise... sales on at least one third party site-- listed tickets to the shows-- at next to nothing... we're talking even in the single digits... we found tickets for thursday's show as low as six dollars-- and seats for the other shows in the teens... a rep for the tour says the only official place to buy tickets is through the verified tour website-- but that's not stopping folks from reselling their seats-- for cheap... the 20-16 cma entertainer of the year said at one point doing two shows in a day can be fun-- nats "like eating ice cream twice instead of once" now imagine seeing his show with special guest trisha yearwood twice in a day-- for less than 50 bucks... a spokesperson from stub-hub says the search results on their site are valid-- adding that the marketplace company does not handle inventory or set prices... stubhub says a likely explanation is too many tickets and a lower demand than expected... tour officials say four out of the five shows are sold out... back in january when the hub city tour stop was announced-- the team at the united supermarkets arena shared the excitement with most everyone else... cindy harper, united supermarkets arena well we're really excited to be able to provide this opportunity to texas tech and the lubbock community, but also excited for travel and tourism, folks that will come from outside the region to this event.

He draws far and wide and i know that he will i know that this house is gonna be full tickets for the tour were only available through the official site-- but resellers apear to be using those third-party vendors to get rid of the ones that were bought up... wes so is this too good to be true?

Again-- the best way to ensure your tickets are legit is by getting them through the official tour website... but stubhub does say the tickets on their site are valid-- lauren...