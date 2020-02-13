Global  

Local Residents React To American Health Care Act Proposal

Local Residents React To American Health Care Act Proposal
Local Residents React To American Health Care Act Proposal

((greg)) eric and mimi, residents of the 16th congressional district met in opposition tonight of the newly proposed american health care act.

Their concerns are that without the current affordable care act, many illinois and rockford residents will go without health insurance.

However some local residents believe that a new health care act is necessary, but requires major changes.

A packed house at katie's pie shop in rockford... many to voice their opposition to the proposed american health care act, brought to the table by president donald trump.

Michael smith-- rockford resident "we are here to celebrate a statewide movement, where we are all saying no to the repeal of obamacare."

Mike smith and other statleine residents of the indivisible movement, a movement aimed at resisting president trump's agenda....wanting to send letters to congressman adam kinzinger, voicing why they think a new health care act isn't a good idea.

Michael smith--administrator indivisible rockford "we want him to hear that more people are not for the repeal of obamacare.

Yes it sounds like a good idea to somebody, but for most of us it's not a good idea.

It will impact way too many people."

According to an analysis released by u-s senator dick durbin, nearly 52,000 people living in the 16th district could potentially lose their health insurance.

Michael mattus-belvidere resident "to me it's ryno care, because it's for the republicans name only, it's the obamacare 2.0.

Belvidere resident mike mattus and other members of the northern illinois tea party met at the greater rockton community center.

Mattus wants obamacare to go.

But, thinks the new plan is not the solution.

Michael mattus-belvidere resident "it's obamacare light, they need to scrap the whole thing and do it over again."

Jane carrell--board member northern il.

Tea party "this new bill, retains a lot of the architecture of obamacare and people's bills, pemiums will not be lowered."

((greg)) republican negotiations have ended and the house of representatives is set to vote tomorrow.

Eric.




