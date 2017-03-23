Global  

High School baseball highlights for March 23, 2017

High School baseball highlights for March 23, 2017Peoria Heights, Limestone among winners
High School baseball highlights for March 23, 2017

High school baseball... limestone hosts normal west.

The wildcats scratch across a run in the first... caleb jacobs singles home jeremy fischer.

But it's a pitcher's duel the rest of the way... nick watson of normal west was terrific with seven strikeouts.

However, limestone's spencer walker was matching him pitch-for-pitch... rockets get a 7th inning r-b-i from andy anderson... to win, 3-2.

Peoria high playing host to peoria heights tonight.

The patriots jumped on the lions in the first ininng..

This is ty webb with a single to center... brings home a run... it was cold..

Everyone bundled up.

Starting pitcher noah nelson gets win... and peoria heights improves to 5-0.

