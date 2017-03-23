High School baseball highlights for March 23, 2017

High school baseball... limestone hosts normal west.

The wildcats scratch across a run in the first... caleb jacobs singles home jeremy fischer.

But it's a pitcher's duel the rest of the way... nick watson of normal west was terrific with seven strikeouts.

However, limestone's spencer walker was matching him pitch-for-pitch... rockets get a 7th inning r-b-i from andy anderson... to win, 3-2.

Peoria high playing host to peoria heights tonight.

The patriots jumped on the lions in the first ininng..

This is ty webb with a single to center... brings home a run... it was cold..

Everyone bundled up.

Starting pitcher noah nelson gets win... and peoria heights improves to 5-0.

<<kurt