High School baseball highlights for March 23, 2017

High school baseball... limestone hosts normal west.
The wildcats scratch across a run in the first... caleb jacobs singles home jeremy fischer.
But it's a pitcher's duel the rest of the way... nick watson of normal west was terrific with seven strikeouts.
However, limestone's spencer walker was matching him pitch-for-pitch... rockets get a 7th inning r-b-i from andy anderson... to win, 3-2.
Peoria high playing host to peoria heights tonight.
The patriots jumped on the lions in the first ininng..
This is ty webb with a single to center... brings home a run... it was cold..
Everyone bundled up.
Starting pitcher noah nelson gets win... and peoria heights improves to 5-0.
