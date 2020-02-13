4A/5A BASEBALL SCOREBOARD

The iowa park hawks get a big win over the hirschi huskies 13-3 ---check out this wind today as the notre dame knights host the saint jo panthers!---sam ozier with the strike out in the first inning....one of his 8 strike outs....he pitches the complete game....---bottom of the 1st....trevor morath pops one up.....the wind throws off the fielding...clayton mcelroy comes home for th knights....they're ont he board 1-0....morath went 2-for-3 at the plate.... ---dylan smith knocks it to the mound....gets the out, but marc schafer comes home for the knights...2-0 notre dame ---devyn quintero with the chopper to short stop.....trevor morath comes home to give the nights a 3-0 lead in the 1st inning.... ---the knights get the win 11-1 the petrolia pirates get the win over electra 12-2would you look at this score......seymour