Gulf Drilling Problems

About half of florida's congressional delegation is trying to convince the trump administration to stay out of the gulf of mexico.

11- democratic and 4- republican congress members from florida have joined sen.

Bill nelson, calling for the continued moritorium on drilling in the eastern gulf.

They've sent a letter to interior secretary ryan zinkeis, urging the trump administration to keep drilling rigs away from florida's coast.

The trump administration initially announced it would implement the current 5-year oil and gas leasing plan, which includes a moratorium on drilling in the eastern gulf until 2022.

But now they are reportedly considering a plan that could open up more areas to offshore drilling.

13- republican members of florida's congressional delegation did not sign the letter, including matt gaetz, neal dunn, and sen.

Marco rubio.




