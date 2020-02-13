Global  

The youth job fair is tomorrow.

It'll be from 10 to two at Amarillo College's downtown campus.

The job fair is for people 15 to 24 years of age.

It's a way for these employers to tap into the younger workforce to get them not only a job, but job experience and training.
