Consumer Reports: Best tax websites

>> lisa: if you are dragging your feet on filing your tax returns, there's an app for that.

Actually dozens.

>> steve: some are free, even the paid versions typically cheaper than using a cpa but do they get the job done right?

Here's ashley reynolds.

>> reporter: for julia brown, filing her taxes is all about convenience.

Which is why she uses the popular software turbo tax.

>> between working and going to school i need something quick, easy, get it done.

Because my tax situation is straightforward, it's a good and safe solution.

>> reporter: irs reports show 40% of taxpayers who filed electronically didn't use a tax pro.

>> we looked at the three most pop tar products, turbo tax, h&r block, tax facts, we found all pretty good.

>> reporter: all three allow you to up load w-2 information by taking a photo.

>> if your tax situation becomes more complicated, say you are self-employed, you are probably going to have to upgrade and that could cost an extra $10 to $60.

>> reporter: did you donate some stuff to a place like good will?

"consumer reports" says all three have tools to help make itemized deductions easy.

Even without having to up great to more expensive versions, any one of the products should get the job done for most simple returns.

Of the three, "consumer reports" says tax act has the best value for people who itemize, own a home or have simple investments.

Brown saw her federal refund automatically deposited into her bank account 12 days after she filed.

If you file on your own and run into problems, these products allow you to contact them if you need help.

They all offer tax advice from trained professionals about any time of the day.

