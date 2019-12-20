Politics Today: Place 4 Incumbent Mark Nair Interview

Plains wild fires.

Amarillo city councilman mark nair is running for re-election.

Nair has served one term in place four.

He graduated from texas a.and m.

University with both his bachelors and masters degree.

He is a consultant for businesses regarding their technology and business models.

He served on the a.o.l.

Literacy council, don harrington discovery center, as well as self other boards in amarillo.

Nair has three children, has lived in amarillo for more than two decades.

He joins jackie now in studio.

>> jackie: thank you.

Council man nair, thank you for coming in.

>> thank you for having me.

>> jackie: we mentioned earlier that i did apply for re-election on the last day possible.

Why wait?

Why wait until the day of the deadline?

>> right, so, i took this really seriously on what i wanted to do.

I wrote down a litt of all the things i wanted to accomplish and then i wrote down a list of things that i hadn't quite gotten to yet.

And i realized from that list that i wanted to try a little more.

Because there are things on the list that there is more work yet to do.

Before i got to that point, i waited.

And i really waited to talk to people.

To see if they wanted immediate to try again, too.

A lot of people did.

So they encouraged me to do it.

And then i thought i would.

It's pretty tough work sometimes and it take as lot of time out of your regular life.

But the things that we're trying to accomplish i think make it worthwhile.

>> jackie: ump' voted on -- you were voted in on this wave of change, there is a lot of talk of changes with voters in amarillo that brought you and two other new city council members on to the city council.

Have you been able to establish some of the change?

Have you made that happen or did you kind of draw back and go more of a compromise route?

>> well, one, i think compromise is always okay if you are compromising for the best value of the city.

There are things we did compromise with to make sure we could do things for the future but that said there are some pretty substantial changes we made and i'll say we as the entire council, not just the three new guys because we all had to work together on this.

We have rae made a focus on parts of the community that we've never really talked to before.

North amarillo is a big focus for us.

The bond issue was huge.

Because we all recognize that there are things that we have not done in this community.

We needed to fix.

Our infrastructure.

We need some love, public safety needs some help.

Many things on the bond issue and there are many things that people argued with and disagreed with but we put them out to the public to let the people tell us where they want the future to be then at a smaller level things that i've been asking to do.

311 is a system, nonemergency system so we've had 911 and i concocted that after we had the brief casegate and i asked questions about 911 and i found out that the vast majority of 911 are not emergencies, if we can triage that we is save lives, the same things goes with the committees i established.

The environmental committee, the bikele and the safety committee to make the community more safe, one of the largest changes that has come about is our five-year rolling infrastructure plan.

The city has never had an infrastructure plan before.

Now we do.

The plan means year one we keep rolling forward in time.

>> as a part of the plan is one of our goals to add more city councilmen, add more voices on the city council?

I read this week you are interested in doing that adding up 2-3 members of the city council and probably going, changing the jurisdiction of the members rather than being an at large, being a single member district.

What are your thoughts on that?

>> we need to talk about this but every time we talking about changing the charter which is our constitution, we need to have a deliberative and thoughtful discussion about it.

So these ideas aren't just tossed in there and we have a quick vote and be done with it.

I think we have learned from some of the votes we've done in the past how information gets translated on community.

I think it's a worthwhile conversation that we can look at the -- we're almost 200,000 people.

One of the largest cities in texas that hassings are by five people.

-- that means that you have one swing vote.

I don't know if that is in the best interest of the community.

A lot of people will argue not on extending the number of people on the city council but we talked about similar districts so we've had the vote and it failed.

It's up to the peoples to determine it.

Is there nailing having individual representation for individual districts?

How does that work when we talk about voting?

These are a lot of issue that is we have to discussion.

>> jackie: you would like to do that if you were elected again?

>> i think we need to begin t.

The first thing we should begin before we get into that is have a blue ribbon committee that looks at the charter.

We need to have this as something that goes on in the future.

Not something we do once and then we don't look at it for 20 years, we need to keep evaluating who we are and then where we are going to take that.

That is the very first thing we need to do.

