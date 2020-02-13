Angered By Illegal Dumping Homeowner Doesn't Mince Words

Take.

Shelley-- a pile of dirty and water-logged mattresses... trash and even a sectional sofa.this is what litters an alley on evansville's southside.and one homeowner is furious.eyewitness news jordan vadenberge has more from a man who's had enough."if you need to lay your head -- look no further.

If you need kick your feet up -- just take a seat.and if you want someone to tell it like it is -- talk to jerry campbell.

""(come get) come get your s???!

Get it out of my neighborhood.

Pick your stuff up and take it back to your neighborhood and dump it in your neighborhood."well, that's one way to put it.

Campbell's alley looks like the worst kind of garage sale.

A pile of dingy mattresses -- trash -- and a really sad looking christmas tree.all of this -- campbell says -- was dumped illegally -- weeks ago.

"(i never) i never had nothing behind my garage and then my son says, 'dad you've got a big old desk behind your garage.'

I come out and say, 'what the hell?!'

I said, now i got to get rid of it."

Illegal dumping isn't a new problem -- but heck -- there's quite a bit of it.the building commission flags and tags the property owners -- wait for a response -- and clean it up themselves if they have to.

Meanwhile -- the piles sit -- and sometimes grow."(i'm seriously) i'm seriously thinking about loading them up and taking them to the damn dump myself and spending my hard earned money for them to come out here and do it again.

I know the minute i clean it up they're going to do that again."these aren't tempurpedics.this isn't a lazy boy.and this isn't someone who minces words."(my kids) my kids say who do people do that?

I say it's because they're too damn lazy to spend a couple dollars to go to the damn landfill.

I know the landfill is outrageous.

It gets higher and higher but man take it out there, dump it, don't dump it in our yards."jordanif the building commission is forced to clean up the debris -- a lien can be placed on the property.cambell is worried that with heavy trash pickup coming -- the problem is only going to get worse.