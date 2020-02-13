GOP Healthcare Bill Pulled

In weston.

Reaction across the country... after president trump pulls the g-o-p's healthcare bill from the floor friday... preventing any voting from happening.

Fox's ben krumholz has reaction from wisconsin lawmakers.

Unable to sway enough house republicans, speaker paul ryan says a new health care bill came up just short.

"i will not sugar coat this.

This is a disappointing day for us."

One of the republicans who wasn't convinced on the bill is congressman mike gallagher.

If a vote had taken place, gallagher's office says he would have voted no.

In a statement, gallagher writes 'doing the job right is more important than getting it done fast.

Gallagher had concerns with the bill including the fact that he says it did not address the true, underlying drivers of cost in our healthcare system.'

Before republicans pulled the bill, governor scott walker said in mishicot that he believed it was imperative the house takes a vote.

: "i think the worst possible scenario is for the affordable care act, obamacare, to continue because it's 3 collapsing and it will only get worse over the next few years."

It appears we will now find out whether that is the case.

Ryan says congress will now shift focus to tax reform.

"yeah, we're going to be living with obamacare for the foreseeable future."

One of the law's advocates, democratic senator tammy baldwin, said in neenah health care reform will always remain an issue.

"healthcare is complicated and it's not a one shot deal where you pass a measure and walk away, and point partisan fingers at each other."

No indication has been given for when republicans may address health care reform again.

.