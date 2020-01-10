Families welcome soldiers home from Qatar

After months of serving overseas, members of the virginia national guard are returning home.

We were there back in may - when loved ones said goodbye - to soldiers depoying for service in qatar.

Ten long months away from home.

Now - some of those men and women are back home.

W-f-x-r's kristen eskow is here - with the emotional homecoming.

It was an emotional day for many families - as hundreds of soldiers returned home from qatar.

I spoke with a soldier and his family - as he returned from his first deployment.

:38-:43:52-:57 3 cheers and applause at roanoke-blacksburg regional airport - as these soldiers set foot on u-s soil.

Family members - are anxiously lined up along the fence - waiting for their loved ones.

Tanya hoy - mother: "proud.

I can't wait to just hug him."

Tanya hoy knows the the happiness of husband was an air force pilot and was sent to desert storm.

Her father in vietnam.force veteran: "i know how much he's going to mature over these ten months cause i remember my first deployment."

Ron johnson - army veteran: "i've been very proud of him.

He's a very good kid, very dedicated."

But she admits - it's different - when it's your son.tanya hoy: "i'm honestly overwhelmed.

The fact that he's finally here.

It's a completely different animal when it's your child."

14-year-old ian - says he's happy to have another brother back in the house.

Ian hoy - brother: "he's going to help me out with baseball, going to do a lot of stuff together, do anything he wants to do."

Nicholas hoy - 116th infantry brigade combat team: "kind of overwhelmed i guess.

I really don't know what else to say."

Nicholas hoy is excited to get back home - after 10 months overseas.

He's hoping to eventually become an officer - but for now - is happy to be able to spend time with family and friends.

Nicholas hoy: "just kind of relax, enjoy a small little vacation and try to get back to school."tanya hoy: "i don't think i'll let him out of my sight for a couple days.

Just as much quality time as we possibly can with him."

Nicholas hoy tells me know that he's back home - he plans to finish up his degree in history at virginia tech - and graduate in december.

The virginia national guard says more soldiers in qatar will be coming home soon.live in the studio - kristen eskow, w-f- x-r news.

3