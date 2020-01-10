Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Families welcome soldiers home from Qatar

Families welcome soldiers home from Qatar

Video Credit: WFXR - Published < > Embed
Families welcome soldiers home from QatarFamilies welcome soldiers home from Qatar
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Families welcome soldiers home from Qatar

After months of serving overseas, members of the virginia national guard are returning home.

We were there back in may - when loved ones said goodbye - to soldiers depoying for service in qatar.

Ten long months away from home.

Now - some of those men and women are back home.

W-f-x-r's kristen eskow is here - with the emotional homecoming.

It was an emotional day for many families - as hundreds of soldiers returned home from qatar.

I spoke with a soldier and his family - as he returned from his first deployment.

:38-:43:52-:57 3 cheers and applause at roanoke-blacksburg regional airport - as these soldiers set foot on u-s soil.

Family members - are anxiously lined up along the fence - waiting for their loved ones.

Tanya hoy - mother: "proud.

I can't wait to just hug him."

Tanya hoy knows the the happiness of husband was an air force pilot and was sent to desert storm.

Her father in vietnam.force veteran: "i know how much he's going to mature over these ten months cause i remember my first deployment."

Ron johnson - army veteran: "i've been very proud of him.

He's a very good kid, very dedicated."

But she admits - it's different - when it's your son.tanya hoy: "i'm honestly overwhelmed.

The fact that he's finally here.

It's a completely different animal when it's your child."

14-year-old ian - says he's happy to have another brother back in the house.

Ian hoy - brother: "he's going to help me out with baseball, going to do a lot of stuff together, do anything he wants to do."

Nicholas hoy - 116th infantry brigade combat team: "kind of overwhelmed i guess.

I really don't know what else to say."

Nicholas hoy is excited to get back home - after 10 months overseas.

He's hoping to eventually become an officer - but for now - is happy to be able to spend time with family and friends.

Nicholas hoy: "just kind of relax, enjoy a small little vacation and try to get back to school."tanya hoy: "i don't think i'll let him out of my sight for a couple days.

Just as much quality time as we possibly can with him."

Nicholas hoy tells me know that he's back home - he plans to finish up his degree in history at virginia tech - and graduate in december.

The virginia national guard says more soldiers in qatar will be coming home soon.live in the studio - kristen eskow, w-f- x-r news.

3




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WilliamRussellM

William Russell McGa God Bless these fine soldiers and their families. Thank you Mr President for being there to welcome our Patriots home to America!!! 2 days ago

cdcimagines

Charlie RT @SinPerez1: Thank you 🙏 Our soldiers risk their lives everyday for our freedom, so do our Police Officers, freedom always has a price! C… 3 days ago

SinPerez1

Sin Perez Thank you 🙏 Our soldiers risk their lives everyday for our freedom, so do our Police Officers, freedom always has a… https://t.co/p7fMaw3N9J 3 days ago

LynneDeena

Deena Levy @realDonaldTrump GOOD MORNING...MR. PRESIDENT! YOU NEVER CEASE TO AMAZE ME! THANK YOU FOR GOING TO DOVER TO WELCOM… https://t.co/Yybqhqi0NG 3 days ago

Sistersara52

Sistersara #TheBestIsYetToCome @NCHouseGOP ,@MyNCSenate ,@NCGOP , He was received at Dover Airport tonight. Potus was there to welcome them home… https://t.co/eY1XPFkMEi 3 days ago

WALBNews10

WALB News 10 Welcome home, soldiers! https://t.co/HjxxDPyQQS 3 days ago

guahuc

Guanduania Humanitarian Council RT @800_60: Salute to our hero soldiers returning from Yemen as they completed their humanitarian efforts in ensuring safety and security -… 5 days ago

800_60

80060 Salute to our hero soldiers returning from Yemen as they completed their humanitarian efforts in ensuring safety an… https://t.co/nIg9GZrSVZ 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

USS Lincoln returns from record-breaking deployment [Video]USS Lincoln returns from record-breaking deployment

San Diego families are ready to welcome home sailors from the USS Lincoln carrier strike group after a 294-day deployment.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

Remodeled Center At MSP Airport Provides A ‘Home Away From Home’ For Travelling Soldiers [Video]Remodeled Center At MSP Airport Provides A ‘Home Away From Home’ For Travelling Soldiers

There's a place inside MSP Airport where traveling members of the military, and their families, have been able to relax for nearly 50 years, Reg Chapman explains (2:17). WCCO 4 News At 6 – Jan. 9,..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.