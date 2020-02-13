M Hill hiking trails in ideal coniditon

Bridges.

With spring-like temps, hiking is a popular topic... and while those trails may be closed, one popular rapid city destination is open.

we have already seen a few beautiful days already and today (saturday) was another one.

That means hiking at m hill in rapid city is starting to see more traffic.

M hill has more than 29 miles of trails for mountain bikers, hikers, and runners.

Meanwhile, motor vehicles and horses are prohibited.

Vice president of the hansen larsen park foundation gives some helpful hints while on the trails.... steve flanery vp of hanson larsen park foundation>> "you pack in and pack out, pick up your litter, you don't use the park when it's closed, for obvious reasons, we don't want to tear up the trails and spend more money maintaining them.

There are little trail signs all over this, they are little strips and they have numbers on them so if you ever have an emergency of any sort, whether it's a heart condition or you find somebody on the trail, and we have had some of these things happen, go over to the nearest trail strip and get that number off it and call 911, and give them that number and then you'll be able to get medical attention."

Also be careful when encountering wildlife like snakes and mountain lions that make an appearance on the trails.