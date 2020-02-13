Global  

Beef Consumption Down 19 Percent

((alex)) according to a new study released this week from the natural resources defense council... americans consumed 19 percent less beef from 2005 to 2014.

The environmental group based its research on data from the agriculture department and calculations using the same methodology as the environmental protection agency.

It found consumption of chicken and pork also fell, but less drastically than beef.




