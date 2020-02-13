App store.

Grettahundreds of kids got to play doctor at trinity hospital in bettendorf today.the event was a way to celebrate the end of a fundraising campaign to expand the birthplace at unity point health.families were invited to bring their little ones with their favoritie teddy bear.kids got to learn things like how check their bear's hear rate and blood pressure.

Staff say the little doctors enjoyed the sarah lentz-kapua, new born medical director"they seem to absolutely love it.

A couple of them are a little bit shy to begin with, like maybe i don't want to touch that stethoscope or that soringe, but then they really like it.

And they get to wear their doctor's badge and be the little provider.

So, i think in the end they have all really enjoyed it."more than 1.5 million dollars was raised to expand the birth place at trinity.

Staff say they hope to have the teddy bear clinic again next year.