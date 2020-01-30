Local High School Girl Hospitalized

Mercy.

Negotiations continue with xtinaa local high school girls basketball player-- is hospitalized at mercy with very serious injuries.

This-- after the s-u-v she was driving-- crashed into a feed trailer in sioux county.

18-year-old -- lauren pottebaum-- had to be extricated from her vehicle.

This photo-- from the sioux county sheriff-- shows the crash scene.

Pottebaum played for the remsen st.

Mary's team-- which made