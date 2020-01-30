Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Local High School Girl Hospitalized

Local High School Girl Hospitalized

Video Credit: KCAU - Published < > Embed
Local High School Girl HospitalizedLocal High School Girl Hospitalized
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Local High School Girl Hospitalized

Mercy.

Negotiations continue with xtinaa local high school girls basketball player-- is hospitalized at mercy with very serious injuries.

This-- after the s-u-v she was driving-- crashed into a feed trailer in sioux county.

18-year-old -- lauren pottebaum-- had to be extricated from her vehicle.

This photo-- from the sioux county sheriff-- shows the crash scene.

Pottebaum played for the remsen st.

Mary's team-- which made




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Jersey Teen Girl Fighting Back Against Rare Disease [Video]New Jersey Teen Girl Fighting Back Against Rare Disease

Cleve Bryan reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:32Published

Family of teen girl killed inside Warren high school angry over legal delays [Video]Family of teen girl killed inside Warren high school angry over legal delays

The family of a teenage girl who was stabbed to death inside Warren Fitzgerald High School is sharing their anger after the trial has been delayed over and over.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.