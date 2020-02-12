Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Work on Kimberly and Division Streets

Work on Kimberly and Division Streets

Video Credit: WHBF - Published < > Embed
Work on Kimberly and Division StreetsWork starts Monday on the intersection with road closures.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Work on Kimberly and Division Streets

Be done tuesday.

Gretta: another road in davenport is going to cause some headaches for drivers this coming week... crews are going to start closing off lanes near the intersection of west kimberly road and division street... this work will start monday... that means the southbound lane of division will be closed south of the intersection... later on during the project, workers will shut down one east-bound lane on kimberly road... and one north-bound lane on division.the city is advising drivers to be cautious around the work site or to look for a different route.



Recent related news from verified sources

Photojournalist Arrested While Filming NYPD In Chinatown

Photojournalist Arrested While Filming NYPD In ChinatownAmr Alfiky — whose work has appeared in the NY Times, Reuters and NPR — was hauled off by cops...
Gothamist - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.