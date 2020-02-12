Work on Kimberly and Division Streets 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WHBF - Published Work starts Monday on the intersection with road closures. Work starts Monday on the intersection with road closures. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Work on Kimberly and Division Streets Be done tuesday. Gretta: another road in davenport is going to cause some headaches for drivers this coming week... crews are going to start closing off lanes near the intersection of west kimberly road and division street... this work will start monday... that means the southbound lane of division will be closed south of the intersection... later on during the project, workers will shut down one east-bound lane on kimberly road... and one north-bound lane on division.the city is advising drivers to be cautious around the work site or to look for a different route.



