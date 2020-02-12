Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress

Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published < > Embed
Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress

Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress

(CNN) Natalie Portman&apos;s subtle tribute to female filmmakers at the 2020 Oscars did not go over well with Rose McGowan, who called Portman&apos;s show of support -- wearing a cape with the names of women who directed films in the past year -- &quot;an actress acting the part of someone who cares.&quot; McGowan took to Facebook Tuesday with her thoughts, writing, &quot;I find Portman&apos;s type of activism deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Natalie Portman Responds to Rose McGowan Slamming Her Oscars Dress

Natalie Portman is reacting to Rose McGowan‘s criticism. After Rose referred to Natalie‘s 2020...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Lainey GossipIndependentAceShowbizBBC NewsDaily Caller


Rose McGowan slams Natalie Portman's Oscars nod to female directors: 'You are the problem'

Natalie Portman drew praise on Oscar Sunday with a bold fashion statement honoring snubbed female...
SFGate - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress [Video]Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress

(CNN) Natalie Portman's subtle tribute to female filmmakers at the 2020 Oscars did not go over well with Rose McGowan, who called Portman's show of support -- wearing a cape with the names of women who..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan criticism [Video]Natalie Portman responds to Rose McGowan criticism

Natalie Portman has agreed with Rose McGowan that her Oscars outfit wasn't "brave" following criticism from the 'Charmed' star.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.