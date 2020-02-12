Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:36s - Published Natalie Portman Responds, Rose McGowan's Criticism Of Oscar Dress (CNN) Natalie Portman's subtle tribute to female filmmakers at the 2020 Oscars did not go over well with Rose McGowan, who called Portman's show of support -- wearing a cape with the names of women who directed films in the past year -- "an actress acting the part of someone who cares." McGowan took to Facebook Tuesday with her thoughts, writing, "I find Portman's type of activism deeply offensive to those of us who actually do the work.