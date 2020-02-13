Bar Louie shooting

Global  

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Robyn Estabrook live at noon with the latest details on the shooting outside the Hamilton Place bar and restaurant
I'm alisha searl thanks for joining us.

Chattanooga police say a fight inside bar louie at hamilton place mall ... spilled outside ... and ended in gunfire.

And now the search for the shooter heats up.

News 12's robyn estabrook joins us now live from the mall with the latest information ..

Robyn?

Chattanooga police have identified the man shot in the hamilton place parking lot last night.

He is 34 year old robert driver junior.

Police say his wound was non-life threatening.

He was shot before 10 pm outside bar louie.

Three witnesses told police the suspect and victim had some words with each other in the bar.

Police say both men left, one got in his car, drove by the other, shot him in the arm and took off in his car.

Police are looking for a black vehicle that they say was driven by the suspect.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are asked to call police.

Live in chattanooga, robyn estabrook, news 12 now.

Also in chattanooga...a swat




