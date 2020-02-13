FOX24 News at 7

"here's your forecast first, sponsored by ozarks electric cooperative."

((rick)) with the departing upper system today, the main focus of the forecast shifts toward midweek with the next system.

Its also looking more likely that another system will bring rain/storm chances again this upcoming weekend that possibly last into early next week.

Upper low is currently spinning east along/north of the kansas border this morning.

Scattered showers and storms continue in advance of the feature across far ne ok, and this activity should slide east into nw ar this morning before exiting by midday.

(ad lib / welcome jennifer...) ((jennifer)) a lane closure starting this morning could impact your commute as you head out the door.

((chris)) fox 24's dana winter joins us live in fayetteville with details.

Dana good morning.

((dana)) good morning chris.

Gregg avenue is a busy place in the morning -- and starting at 7:30 -- it's going to get a little busier.

The outer northbound traffic lane will be closed from elm street to township street.

Construction is set to run today through next week from 7:30 in the morning to three- o'clock in the afternoon.

The project looks to improve pedestrian safety.

During the closure -- the city of fayeteville's transportation division will build a new five-foot-wide sidewalk on the east side of the street -- connecting the two intersections.

The road will be open to regular traffic - at night and on the weekends.

Flaggers will help with diverting traffic -- so the city reminds drivers to use extra caution to look out for extra people and equipment while driving in the area.

((dana)) the city hopes to have all the work completed before the end of next week -- be sure to find - like - and follow us to stay up to date with the information you need to know before you head out the door.

Live in fayetteville - dana winter fox 24 news.

((jennifer)) dana, thanks.

((jennifer)) starting tonight in springdale -- a portion of i-49 in both directions will be down to one lane.

((chris)) the closures will begin at 10 p-m this evening, running through six a-m each day, through saturday, as crews will begin removing the elm springs road overpass bridge.

The north and south bound lanes between mile marker 71 and mile marker 74 will reduce traffic to one lane.

((chris)) the city of fayetteville also has asphalt repair plans for north street -- between college and mission -- every day next week from 8 a-m to 3:30 p-m.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane -- and flaggers will direct traffic.

The city asks drivers to be extra cautious -- as the area has a high rate of traffic -- especially during rush hour.

((jennifer)) improvements are in the works for gregory parks bike trail - thanks to a local organization called -- ozark off- road cyclists.

Despite the rain -- volunteers worked together to carve out a new trail path and move rocks to better spots.

In early october... the group approached the city about creating a new sustainable trail system.

The previous path was put in about 40 years ago and experienced flooding issues whenever it rained.

Brannon pack, exec.

Director ozark off-road cyclists "as an organization our mission is to advocate for, and build maintain and preserve sustainable multi-use trails right here in the arkansas ozarks.

We look for impactful projects, we look for opportunities in communities."

((jennifer)) the group has been working on this new trail system since december.

It expects to be done fixing the trail in a couple months.

There will also be more opportunities for volunteers to help in the future.

((chris)) fayetteville city employees will be getting raises.

The new pay plan-- calls for a four- percent average increase in pay for city employees and a six-percent increase for police and firefighters.

The city's lowest- paid employees will get bigger paychecks next month and nearly everyone else who works for the city will become eligible for raises.

((chris)) and the city is also updating its floodplan maps.

A drop-in style meeting will be held tomorrow (tuesday) for property owners to see the new plans - and ask questions or provide feedback.

The new maps could change which residents are required to purchase flood insurance for their properties.

Drop in to city hall - room 111 between 10:30 and 1:30 or four to seven for more information.

((jennifer)) the northwest arkansas community college will hold two forums - for the community to discuss the state's new concealed carry law.

The first of two forums happens this afternoon - from three to four -- in the shewmaker global business development center.

The second will be at the same time tomorrow.

Fox 24 will be at today's forum - and will bring you updates tonight.

((jennifer)) also today - harber high school will be getting its hand on c-p-r kits that could save lives.

The american heart association will present two training kits to the springdale school.

Since 2013, 30- thousand arkansas high school students have been required to pass a c-p-r training class in order to graduate.

So- these gifts will be in good hands.

((chris)) rogers district court will hold an "open court day" today from eight a-m until 4:45 p-m.

It allows people to see the judge for minor offenses -- like extensions for fine payments and community service issues.

There's no set docket... so it's first come, first serve.

Keep in mind... the courthouse is closed for lunch from noon until one p-m.

Open court days -- are held every monday.

