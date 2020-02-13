Roofing scams

"===musi severe storms -- can cause roof damage.

Contact ky3's ashley reynolds shows us what you need to know about fly-by-night scam artists.

"====pkg====" when mother nature turns wild, it's not uncommon for whole neighborhoods to need roof repair or replacement.

That surge in demand can be great for contractors but it's also great for folks who see a chance to make a fast buck by cheating customers.

Judd haag, bone dry roofing sot #1 ?it's an unfortunate reality of the business.?

Vo: scam one is the contractor who insists on getting paid before work begins, wants a large down payment or needs your insurance check to buy materials.

Avoid this scam by hiring a local company with the proper credentials, bonding, insurance and a good reputation.

Never pay in-full upfront.

Judd haag sot #2 ?these scam artist contractors will say, ?hey, all we need is we need that first check.

You give that to us, we'll get you scheduled to go,' and then in the worst cases they just disappear.?

Natsnd full, more roofing work scam two involves a door- to-door sales pitch.

This friendly stranger will offer quick, cheap labor for cash on the spot.

Some may do a little shoddy work first before they disappear.

Just say ?no thanks,?

To this this scam.

Remember: good roofers are busy already and don't have to solicit.

Angie hicks, angie's list founder sot #1 ?unfortunately, there might be scammers that come into town after a storm, so be sure that you're checking the company you're using that they have a valid license, they have insurance so that you know that you're working with a reputable company.?

Scam three is the too-good-to-be- true low bid.

These great deals almost always come with upcharges.

In the worst cases, contractors will remove your existing roof before demanding more money.

Avoid this by getting at least three bids checking them against the angie's list pricing guide.

Angie hicks sot #2 ?you want an apples-to-apples estimate, so slowing down and doing your research.