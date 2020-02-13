Making burgers at Black Sheep in Springfield

"====lklive== ==" kiwanis club's baseball celebration: saturday, april 1 at 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm at the missouri sports hall of fame.
Enjoy a fun evening to raise money to fund the second annual free baseball camp for the boys & girls clubs in june 2017 at hammon's field.
Food provided by touch.
Live and silent auction.
For more information and to purchase $50 tickets, visit kiwanis club's baseball celebration: saturday, april 1 at 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm at the missouri sports hall of fame.
For more information and to purchase $50 tickets, visit kiwanisbaseball.
Org.