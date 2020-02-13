President Trump Switching Focus to Tax Reform: 3-27-17

Health care reform from the house floor, president donald trump is pushing forward.

Jennifer: the bill was a political defeat for the president, having lacked support from some conservative republicans or democrats.

But today-- president trump is ready to tackle the next item on his agenda.

Beth cefalu joins us from the newsroom this morning... beth, what's next on the president's list?

Beth: well dan and jen, it looks like the next big ticket item on president trump's agenda is tax reform.

But it's an item that leaders in washington argue is just as hard as health care in terms of juggling all of the interest groups.

Both trump and republican house speaker paul ryan agree that the defeat on health care is a setback when it comes to reforming the tax policy.

But they also say it doesn't make the reform impossible.

We aren't hearing much yet about the president's exact guidelines for reform, but we do know that the plan calls for major cuts to business rates and broad income-tax reductions.

And while the treasury secretary wants to see tax reform by the time august recess rolls around, senator chuck schumer says lining up support won't be easy.

Chuck schumer/ senate minority leader "the president campaigned as a populist against the democratic and republican establishments.

He's been captured by the hard right wealthy special interests.

That's what loved his proposal on the trump care.

Because it gave huge tax cuts to the rich.

If they do the same thing on tax reform and the overwhelming majority of the cuts go to the very wealthy, special interests, corporate america and the middle class and poor people are left out, they'll lose again."

Beth: as for a short- term goal dan and jen-- the washington post is reporting that donald trump is expected to announce a new white house office today.

The post says trump is creating "the white house office of american innovation," which will seek to overhaul government functions using ideas from the business sector.

So dan and jen, a busy day ahead for president trump.

In the newsroom, beth cefalu, newschannel nine.

Dan: thanks, beth.

We're expecting to learn more about the office of american innovation as the day goes on, but the washington post does say that the office will work first on reforming care for veterans and fighting opioid addiction... something central new yorkers have been fighting as