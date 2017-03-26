Real Sports Live - Hot Topics March 26, 2017

All for us tonight.

>> tonight on "real sports live" the jazz drop another big game and rudy is not happy with some of his teammates.

He do he call out?

North carolina, south carolina, gonzaga and oregon are still dancing.

Which team will cut down the nets in phoenix?

Nothing changed for rsl.

Still struggling on offense and still looking for their first win of the season.

And the 1997 out out jazz reunited this week in salt lake city.

We'll hear from antoine carr about the experience.

The best and the worst and so much more.

"real sports live" starts right now.

>>> welcome to "real sports live".

>> thanks for letting me play along tonight.

We have a lot to discuss with byu and utah holding their football pro day and real salt lake's interim coach.

And the final four are set.

We start with all tay jazz.

>> the jazz fought back to take a win on wednesday night, remember, but they lost to the clippers, a team they could face in the first round of the playoffs.

He was not happy with the performance of some of his unnamed teammates.

They say thisy have guys that can compete, but some think about scoring.

Who is he calling out 1234* we asked -- who is he calling out?

We got the question on twitter.

It is twob -- it is probably not chris.

Agent j said players who have only been showing up on offense.

David marshall tweets not sure, but it would have to be he didn't think guys were giving an effort on d and i don't like when things get like this.

Locker room turmoil is never a good thing.

Especially coming from a front runner of the defensive player of the year honors.

It could cause jealousy.

What do you feel about the comments?

>> it needed to be said.

He has been carrying this team almost single handedly and he has been incredible.

The second nailed it when he called out guys.

George hill is minus 29 in his plus-minus and 22 minutes on the floor.

>> that's not good.

>> they are not playing the same level of defense.

The offense is suffering and the defense dropped way off.

>> he said it starts and ends with the defense on our team.

They haven't had the defensive effort and he is wondering why.

He is still getting blocks.

You can see guys on the perimeter who let people go by.

They know he is standing back there and it puts pressure on his guy.

Yeah, i don't know.

It is tough.

It is tough to be pointing fingers this time of year because you don't want to cause problems heading to the playoffs.

>> 9 games left in the regular season.

He has to be pulling out some of that beautiful gelled hair in chunks.

It takes a lot for the offense to happen.

You need the scheme and the timing and the rhythm and the talent.

Defense is a choice.

You used a great word, effort.

You give it your all or you will take some plays off and that's when the fatigue factors in.

It is mott showing up.

-- it is not showing up.

>> sacramento beat the l.a.

Clippers.

They are still one full game ahead.

If the jazz don't get the fourth spot, i can see them falling down to six which is not a bad thing.

They end up playing the houston rockets two of the three times they played them including once on the road.

I don't know if that's a bad thing.

L.a.

Is a tough match up.

>> what about george hill saying home court advantage doesn't matter?

It kind of does.

>> today was sunday.

It was a day of rest for many, but this time in the nba there are a lot of days off.

You can call it a rested development.

>> lebron james, steph curry and kawhi leonard sat out prime time games because they are saving their legs for april, pay and possibly june.

Nba commissioner adam silver sent a memo threatening fines if they bench their marquis players without notice.

Even karl malone weighed in on this topic.

The mail man doesn't like it it at all.

He said if you don't have 10 years experience get your blank to play.

It is not work.

It is called play.

Tell our under paid service members and police and first responders to rest.

They can't.

What do you think, rick?

Is it okay for teams to rest star players players and save them for the playoffs?

Does it win it for fans and does it win it for the networks who have a lot invested?

>> the answer is yes, yes and yes.

>> heck yes.

>> the networks and the fans don't want to see this.

If you live in an opposing city and buy cavaliers tickets to see lebron and they sit him that night.

He comes once a year and they sit him that night.

You are ripped off.

It is like buying tickets to see the rolling stones and nickleback comes out and performs. it is something like that.

>> what?

>> come on, it is a lesser product, but unfortunately the way the nba is structured with this marathon 82-game season, all of the travel and all of the back to backs, everything they do.

They force the coaches' hands that if you want on have success in the playoffs and if you want to prolong their careers you have to give guys a few nights off here and there.

>> and that's logical.

You look back at michael jordan's career and he played 70 games and 80 games and he was able to win six championships.

He worked hard and played hard.

He averaged 48 minutes a game.

>> you are talking about a game.

They go to the y and they go to the local playground.

They are playing at a high level, but they are playing 35 minutes out of a 48-minute game and they should be able to.

>> he woos a big proponent of his best product on the court every game of the -- court every game.

If they were healthy at all they were in the game and playing.

He never rested players.

Owe owed it to the league and the game.

>> the fab will address this.

They say it is a significant issue.

>> and they talked about getting rid of back to back games and maybe lengthening the time of the season.

>> to paraphrase shakespear it has been a week.

It it was three matches into the season after an 0-2-1 start after it saw them tally one goal.

He was replaced and he made his head coaching debut where they didn't score any goals.

They earned a scoreless tie against new york.

>> and they looked a little better i thought on the offensive end.

They had a couple of good shots.

Defensively coach was happy and pleased with the performance they got defensively.

He was in a tough spot.

Rsl was not only playing under a new system with a new interim head coach, they are playing with nine guys on the roster missing from that game.

>> shorthanded.

>> very shorthanded due to injuries injuries and suspension and two guys called up to national duty.

>> he looked really good.

But going back it was mind boggling they even gave him the extension.

>> they were in pretty good shape and they were winnless in the last seven matches of the season and then bowed out to the l.a.

Galaxy.

>> we are not privy to what goes on in practice.

We are only allowed at the end of practice.

We don't know what happens in the locker room.

But i was surprised to hear from most of the players that they were shocked and disappointed.

I think they liked it.

>> the timing was curious.

Let him have a fresh start.

But to have the same problems playing the team and then let him go three games in, it is ridiculous.

I am convinced there will be an l.a.

Galaxy logo.

They didn't even make the playoffs in his second year and in the last match he coaches.

The build up was so long and it takes a longtime to implement the office and now they are throwing darrell shore into the mix with little or no time for preparation.

They started in february?

Late january?

>> he will be continuing his system.

You just can't make a drastic change in less than a week.

>> it is tough to find a coach that's available after the season started.