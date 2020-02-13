Global  

Spuds with messages mailed to Idaho congressional delegation

Idaho’s congressional delegation should have received 60-70 potatoes with messages from Idaho on Thursday.
Was one of two idahoans competing in austria... the other one was an alpine skiier from coeur d'alene... potato>> nearly seventy potatoes are on their way to idaho's congressional delegation in washington d-c.

They're decorated with messages for senators crapo and rish... and representatives simpson and labrador.

Idaho democrats wrote them earlier in the month at a fundraising gala.

A spokesman for the idaho democratic party said constituents were disappointed that none of the delegation hosted town halls when they went on break.

She said this was their




