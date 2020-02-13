miles sandersa

There's a lot of things to be excited about as penn state's spring practices roll on.

We already know saquon barkley is a force... but as alex cawley tells us...the guy right behind him is *just* as impressive.

With a lighter workload for running back saquan barkley this spring, that's going to mean more reps in and practice time for running back miles sanders.

(nat - pad hitting football) the true sophomore running back has hit the weights hard this offseason, as he's now weighing in at 224 pounds and only 8% body fat.

Right now coach james franklin can only imagine how potent this bevy of backs will be, come the fall, but if first impression carry any weight, then their big ten foes are going to be in big trouble.

James franklin: "i text his mom last night or two nights ago that her baby looks like a man right now.

He was standing next to saquon and they are two impressive-looking guys.

Now, doesn't have saquon' )s legs, and few people do, but he is put together right now."

Sanders rushed for 184 yards and a touchdown in his freshman season and both he and the nittany lions are looking for thos numbers to increase this time around.

Outside beaver stadium, alex cawley for nittany