Top Ten Plays of the Week: March 26, 2017

It's not a full sports sunday with out our top ten plays of the week!#10---msu at wt... ashley hardin lines out...awesome catch by misty muniz who tosses to 2nd for the double play.....!

But the mustangs fall to wt 3-1 in game 1#9 ----nighthawks trying to end a long sioux falls home win streak on the roada&.tyler williams takes the pitcha&.looks like he's going to throwa&instead cuts back and runs it in for the 3 yard score...nighthawks within 21- 13...but they fall to sioux falls 55-21#8---in the 1st period....at the start of the power play....ryan burnett knocks it in for the cats to give them the early 1-0 lead...the wildcats almost get the win, but fall to shreveport 5-4 on saturday#7 ---gabby of the wichita falls lady coyotes sends it to the right field corner....it drops....1, 2, 3 runs come home for old high!!!!

They take a 6-1 lead...but they would fall to denton ryan 17-6 #6---bases loaded for taylor bermudes... and she launches one to the wall... three run triple... midwestern scores eight in the inning... but w-t then scores six in the seventh to walk off with a 9-8 win and a sweep today...#5----on the free kick.....22 yards out...alex ramirez gets the coyotes on the board 1-0#4 rider's doug wilson sends it in from a ways out...goes right past the keeper..to give rider a 2-0 lead!

The raiders win 3-0 over northwest....#3----old high lady coyotes taking on eaton in the bi-district playoffs...on the corner kick....emma antill on the assist to alyssa hollis for the goal....lady coyotes up 1- 0....that's all they need!

They win 1-0 to advance to the area round....#2 ----burkburnett hosting graham...graham's jaxon brockway says gooooodbyeee baseballll....a solo shot....puts the steers up 6- 0...the steers shutout the bulldogs 15-0#1---staying in burkburnett for the bi-district playoffs....burk hosting abilene wylie....jayden bale...puts the bulldogs up 1-0!!!!!!!

Proves to be the game winner as burkburnett wins their first playoff game in 20 years..... that'll do it for this week.... as always, thank you so much for watching sports sunday... i'm ruthie polinsky, and i hope everyday