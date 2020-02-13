Global  

Know Your Neighbor: Donna McGehee

Tonight we meet a couple of folks, one with two legs and the other with four who make the over at at hendrick hospital smile.

Smile.

Jon mcmichael has the story in tonight's know your neighbor neighbormeet donna and gwynn a duo who specialize in getting anyone and everyone a tail wagging mood.

A regular day for us is we come to work around 10:30 and then we leave when we're done.

Donna, a former military medic, just wants to see folks smile.

I want to see that look of, you're not here to poke me, prod me or make me do something i don't want to do.

Gwynn, donna's trusty companion, is in it for the pats and the cookies.the two make routes at hendrick hospital performing what's known as pet therapy .

Sometimes the dogs are the bridge to comfort the, "i don't know what's going to happen."that's kind of the long and the short of it.

The dog makes the day and the people drive the mission.

Donna has been doing this for 13 years and believes she has another 13 in her.

I hope so!

What do you think gwynn?

Do you have another 13 in you?and that's donna and gwynn, your neighbors, and now you know.

In abilene, jon mcmichael, krbc news.

In abilene, jon mcmichael, krbc news.




