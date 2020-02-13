GCSC Comes Home

Basketball dynasty here in panama city... for the second year in a row... the gulf coast lady commodores came home as champions... it was fanfare... hugs... and good feelings all around... after an 18 hour bus ride... they returned to find a host of commodore fans waiting for them... they spent the last week in lubbock texas... where they won four games in five days... and cemented their status as repeat national champions... they won every game by double digits... including a huge 87-63 win over trinity valley in the national championship game... to put an explanation point on a great season... this was the fifth title for the school... all under roonie scovel... and the first repeat championship... tournament mvp and sophomore guard taylor emery said this season was an incredible journey... "it's crazy.

At the beginning of the year, our main thought was just trying to win panhandle.

And then the fact that we came home with a national championship, it's just a crazy feeling.

I thought we had a target on out back, basically all season, and for us to be able to do back-to-back for coach scovel, it's