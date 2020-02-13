Thad's tribute to White Men Can't Jump

25 years ago tonight... white men can't jump hit theaters for the first time... the basketball hustling was funny, it was crude, it was risky... it's still underrated... and it wasn't supposed to star... wesley snipes or woody harrelson... who at the time... were far from anyone's a-list... denzel washington was choice one for sydney deane... but he did malcolm x instead... harrelson wasn't even in the top three for billy hoyle... that was charlie sheen, david duchovny and keanu reeves... the latter lost out after nearly blowing an ankle trying a layup in auditions... all three would be way too tall to star in the brian gionta story... the rochester hockey star playing his 1000th nhl game tonight... the pre game ceremony was tears everywhere... the whole family was there... mom and dad... then wife harvest and the kids.... the sabres were plenty generous... unveiling a gionta painting to commemmorate the game.... and then a 1000th game stick from gm tim murray... it could not have been more perfect.... and then it got more perfect... first p... jack eichel puts it on net... rebound right to ryan o'reilly 1-0 sabres... still in the first... zach bogosian shot actually off the far post..

Gets it back... tucks it in..

2-0... 2nd p... gionta gets a chance... and he capitalizes... we goin sizzler... we goin sizzler..

The family suite is going nuts.... the sabres even let florida score twice so gionta's goal became the game winner... 4-2 the final... a story book night for the aq grad... ((sot))" "brian gionta/sabres forward: "the first few shifts were tough for me.

It was a great ceremony, pretty emotional with my family there.

I appreciate everybody's support over the years, especially theirs.

Without my wife and my kids' support, i wouldn't be able to come to the rink and do what i want to do.

It's great to have them out there."

White men can't jump was shot on authentic los angeles playgrounds... so authentic that the fruit of islam... a paramilitary wing of the nation of islam... was hired to recon the neighborhoods before shooting and convince gangs to leave the movie crew alone... further north in oakland... the gang of raider fans that made the black hole so intimidating were left behind today... the nfl today approved a move to las vegas for the raiders.... the decision got a 31 to 1 vote... with only the dolphins reportedly against... the raiders will play in oakland this season.... and at least the next.... a new two billion dollar stadium in las vegas won't be ready until 2020... owner mark davis said today he would offer a refund to any fan who has already purchased season tickets... apparently in new england..

A thing of beauty is a joy that lasts forever... patriots owner robert kraft said tom brady told him he could play another six or seven years... keep in mind... brady turns 40 in august... a non-kicker hasn't played in the nfl past age 44 in 100 years.... and kraft is suggesting brady could go until he's 46 or 47.... the scene where billy's girlfriend gloria appeared on jeopardy might be the most real thing in the movie..

It was shot on the real game show set.... the most famous category from the movie... foods that start with the letter q... was actually used on jeopardy five years later... and rosie perez was so star struck by alex trebek... she legitamitely mispronounced the answer to... the volcano that destroyed pompeii... into mount suvius... trebek rolled with it... ad-libbed a check with judges... director ron shelton yelled cut... and the crew died laughing... it stayed in the movie... even though perez wanted a re-shoot... uconn looking for a spot in the women's final four tonight... geno auriemma tells his team... you either smoke or you get smoked... you know what's gonna happen... napheesa collier..

Game hi 28.... part of a 23-4 run to open the game..

It was done right there... end of the half..

Check this out... gabby williams layup... she scored 25... other end... collier says.... no... this is ghana... you have to shoot at the sudan.... uconn rolls to win number 111 in a row... 90-52 girls lax... wayne at eastridge... ---early on all eagles..

Mary penepento..

Cuts infront and scores to make it 2-0...---midway through the first half..

More wayne..

Charlene malin to jillian pembroke and it was 4-0 eagles...---but the lancers strike back..

Sofia agurto- munding... spinning and scoring cuts it to 4-2.... it's pretty... it's soo pretty... ---but wayne led start to finish... they win 7-5... --- there were lots of actual nba players in the movie... gary payton even had an uncredited role as a street baller... woody harrelson was the better of the two leads... but true to the movie title... in climatic dunk scene... the rim had to be lowered nearly a foot to