Boys Senior Game and Slam Dunk Contest

Video Credit: WHBF - Published < > Embed
The Illinois Boys topped the Iowa Boys 105-92 at the annual Senior Showcase game held at Augustana, and Bettendorf's Suni Lane was the slam dunk contest winner.
Boys game ...bailey basala... north scott three point king ..

In the earlier contest hits a three...here we go.ray miller from central dunk.

Rockridge rocket gentry whiteman..

Three ... he had 12.

Ray miller oop to bailey basala... he had 18.jmichael young to ray miller dunk...ray miller again..

He had 22... tray buchanan from ut..

He had 25.dylan clearman from bett... 11..illinois won it 105-92 halftime of the boys game...slam dunk contest- davenport central's ray miller gets things going with 2-handed windmill off the bounce.

- augustana basketball judges like it with some 10s- bettendorf's suni lane making it look easy with 360 jam.

Behind miller.- united townships' izaya sims showing off the hops with dunk from outside the restricted area.- not enough high marks, so it would be miller and lane in the finals- lane goes baseline and pumps the ball up and down with a reverse jam.

- all 10s from the augie players- miller with chance to match.

He gets a one-handed tomahawk off the bounce, but it's not enough.- bettendorf's suni




