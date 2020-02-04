Emmet Till's Will Meet With Attorney General Jeff Session

In washington d-c tonight.

They are seeking justice decades after his death.

Deborah watts ... emmett till's cousin..

... and co-founder of the emmett till legacy foundation ... plans to meet with u-s attorney general jeff sessions tomorrow.

Alvin sykes ... of the emmett till justice campaign ... will also attend tomorrow's meeting.

Watts ... says there should be justice for emmett!

.deborah watts/co-founder emmett till legacy foundation: "justice for us runs along the continuum of ... of ideas if you will ... one is a conviction.

The other is the truth by any means necessary.

The other is taking a look at what really happened and what carolyn bryant's role was in the murder of emmett till."

Katina: besides seeking justice for emmett till ... watts says she's expected to discuss with the d- o-j ... the implementation of the emmett till unsolved civil rights crimes bill ... a law that grants the d-o-j and the f-b-i to pursue crimes committed before 1980.