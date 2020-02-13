Global  

Lots and Lots of Baskets at Laughing Moon Chocolates

Lots and Lots of Baskets at Laughing Moon Chocolates

Lots and Lots of Baskets at Laughing Moon Chocolates

It's all hands on deck at chocolate shops as they prepare for Easter.

Local 22/44's Sara Mccloskey takes a trip to Stowe, Vt to help Laughing Moon Chocolates make Easter Baskets.
Lots and Lots of Baskets at Laughing Moon Chocolates

To trump's desk.

Brittney new this morning.

Local sweet shops are getting ready for one of their busiest holidays..

Easter!

Meganthat's where we find local 22's sara mccloskey... she's helping to make some chocolate in stowe.

Hey sara.

Sara good morning.

We are at laughing moon chocolates in stowe, vermont, where people here make about 500 easter baskets every year for the holiday.

The owner, leigh williams, says the most popular items are their home made easter eggs... filled with marshmellow as well as their easter bunnies.

She is going to walk us through how to make the perfect easter basket... and show us how laughing moon chocolates make some of their special holiday treats.

Leigh -- how long does it take to make these eggs?

Can people customize their baskets?

If someone is making a chocolate easter egg at home... what can they do to make it special?

Sara if you want to take a look at other chocolate and easter treats... head to our website.

That's my champlain valley dot com.

Guys back to you in the studio.

3 amanda




