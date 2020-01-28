Shriners Bowl Media Night

End the first with a 2-0 lead and they chris:the iowa shrine bowl is not only a great tradition for high school football players to be recognized for their stellar play on the field, but to connect with the community off it--- tonight the shrine bowl media night banquet was held in sioux city--- during the banquet, players and coaches from all over siouxland were presented with a steak dinner, while shriners discussed the events in the build up to the game on july 29.

One of the most important events during the week of activites is when players and coaches interact with kids from the shriners hospital... daniel bishop "it's about the kids and these shriners, who are making these hospitals for these kids.

It's more than just about me, it's about these other athletes, it's about being able to raise money for them and just be good role models for them while we're down there."

Rashan davis "it makes me happy to see kids smile, kids are in the hospital.

They don't get the oppurtunity to do this everyday, it comes maybe once a year for them and i think it's cool both the teams come together to the hospital and talk to the kids."