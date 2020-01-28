Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Shriners Bowl Media Night

Shriners Bowl Media Night

Video Credit: KCAU - Published < > Embed
Shriners Bowl Media NightThe Shriners Bowl takes place on July 29th.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Shriners Bowl Media Night

End the first with a 2-0 lead and they chris:the iowa shrine bowl is not only a great tradition for high school football players to be recognized for their stellar play on the field, but to connect with the community off it--- tonight the shrine bowl media night banquet was held in sioux city--- during the banquet, players and coaches from all over siouxland were presented with a steak dinner, while shriners discussed the events in the build up to the game on july 29.

One of the most important events during the week of activites is when players and coaches interact with kids from the shriners hospital... daniel bishop "it's about the kids and these shriners, who are making these hospitals for these kids.

It's more than just about me, it's about these other athletes, it's about being able to raise money for them and just be good role models for them while we're down there."

Rashan davis "it makes me happy to see kids smile, kids are in the hospital.

They don't get the oppurtunity to do this everyday, it comes maybe once a year for them and i think it's cool both the teams come together to the hospital and talk to the kids."




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beyonce and Jay-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl [Video]Beyonce and Jay-Z stay seated for U.S. National Anthem at Super Bowl

Beyonce and Jay-Z stayed seated while Demi Lovato performed the U.S. National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

SUPER BOWL: Jimmy G, Kate Sowers, George Kittle And Richard Sherman Talks On NFL Media Night [Video]SUPER BOWL: Jimmy G, Kate Sowers, George Kittle And Richard Sherman Talks On NFL Media Night

Jimmy G, Kate Sowers, George Kittle And Richard Sherman Talks On NFL Media Night

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 11:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.