Geneseo Soccer tops Alleman 5-2

Geneseo Soccer tops Alleman 5-2The Geneseo Girls Soccer team defeated Alleman 5-2 on March 28.
Alleman, geneseo two schools that have had some fabulous success in many sports and soccer is one of them.and tonight the pioneers took on the maple leafs.geneseo head coach ian kline ready to see what his team can do this season... game 2 ... wonderful season a year ago.2nd half... geneseo up 2-1...heather dietrich junior .... coming up with her 2nd goal of the game ... 3-1 maple leafs..how about :15 later the alleman pioneers... taylor carter gets the pioneers back within a goal ... 3-2 game in the 70th minute...but 2 minutes later... paige gramling senior shines in moline...4-2 geneseo...and how about this blast a minute later..mckenzie davison ... and that would wrap it up..

Geneseo wins it 5-2 sot" "(heather dietrich/2 goals in win)it was a really tough game but it was a good game to come out with at the start of the season and see where we are at and alleman is a really tough team so it feels good to come out with a win tonight.(jay kidwell/reporting) 2 games 2 wins nice way to start out the season.(dietrich)yes we are really trying to learn how to play with each other so to come out with 2 wins is really good.(jenna decker/geneseo senior)it was great to pull it out in the end we had some rough spots but it is early in the season and we have to have those to kick off the rust and i know we were all really nervous alleman is a really good team and we always have really good games with them and once we got in the groove we got hanging we just played our hearts out and did not stop.(ian kline/geneseo head coach)it was a quality game and we need these kind of games to become a quality team and i think we have a lot of quality on our team but we need these




