Colin Kaepernick Seeks to 'Inspire' With Forthcoming Memoir The former NFL star will release a memoir under Kaepernick Publishing, which was founded in 2019.

According to 'People,' Kaepernick will also create and produce audio projects in a multi-project deal with Audible.

Colin Kaepernick, via 'People' The upcoming project has been described as "part political awakening and part memoir." Colin Kaepernick, via 'People' The memoir is slated to be released later this year.

Kaepernick ignited a national debate after he began kneeling during the National Anthem during the NFL's preseason in 2016.