Coronavirus not spreading 'dramatically' outside China: WHO

The World Health Organization says new cases of coronavirus infections are not rising dramatically outside of China, that is apart from on a cruise liner now quarantined at a Japanese port.

A WHO spokesperson said this on Thursday: (SOUNDBITE) (English) WHO EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR HEALTH EMERGENCIES PROGRAMME, MIKE RYAN, SAYING: "The number of countries reporting cases has still not changed.

Outside the cases on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, we're not seeing a dramatic increase in transmission outside China.

And that is the current picture.

We're still saying to governments around the world that we still have an opportunity to prepare for the potential spread of the virus.

Regarding the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which is currently quarantined in Yokohama, 218 passengers have tested positive for the virus, which does represent the largest cluster of Covid-19 cases outside China." A further 44 cases were reported on the Diamond Princess on Thursday.

Authorities say some elderly people will finally to be allowed to disembark on Friday.