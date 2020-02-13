Global  

Tesla plans $2 billion offering amid stock boom

Tesla plans $2 billion offering amid stock boom

Tesla plans $2 billion offering amid stock boom

Tesla on Thursday announced plans to raise $2 billion in a stock offering, tapping into an astronomical jump in its share price over the past few months and reversing the electric-car maker’s often-stated policy of avoiding sales of new stock.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
