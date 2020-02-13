Jeff Bagwell Reflects on Baseball Career

Were a great wrestler.

On tuesday, astros great jeff bagwell took his special tour of the baseball hall of fame in cooperstown.

In july, jeff will be inducted into their storied halls of greatness.

18 sports takes a special look at his road to baseball immortality.

The game is so much bigger than yourself come and look at the history the game and so many different areas awesome to be in that moment of being able to play like that for that long.

Time was pretty cool.

Jeff bagwell's career began as a boston red sock back in the late 1980's and early 90's as fate would have it, he would be traded to the houston astros.

And the rest they say is history.

You never think about, i'm going to be a hall of fame player.

It's hard enough just to get drafted this hard enough.

To be in the company with this crowd that's here, it's pretty neat.

I still don't fully realize it, but i think in july i will.

Don't quit...make them take the ball out of your hand.

Make them take the jersey off your back, if you want to play, play.

I was asked if i do have any regrets?