Beth Phoenix Talks WWE Greatest Moments

Elmira's own beth phoenix will enshrined in the pinnacle of her profession.

Friday night in orlando what started as a dream...becomes reality.

Phoenix will be inducted into the world wrestling entertainment hall of fame on friday at 8 p.m.

On the wwe network as part of wrestlemania 33 weekend.

Beth was a standout amateur wrestler at elmira notre dame and she was actually the first female in school history to compete in the sports.

After 11 years in the business and four wwe championship runs...beth reflects on some of the best moments of her career.

I had a match at madison square garden against eve torres.

In my last year there and there was a championship match there.

Natty was beside me...and i just lost my uncle, my uncle everest.

Being able to walk down that aisle, they same isle as owen vs.

Brett, in that ring.

It was surreal it was amazing...it just felt magical.

Then the second memory would be the royal rumble.

I can say it until i'm blue in the face.

I didn't want to be remembered