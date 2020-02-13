Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Beth Phoenix Talks WWE Greatest Moments

Beth Phoenix Talks WWE Greatest Moments

Video Credit: WETM NBC 18 Elmira - Published < > Embed
Beth Phoenix Talks WWE Greatest Moments

Beth Phoenix Talks WWE Greatest Moments

ELMIRA, N.Y.

(18 SPORTS) Elmira native Beth Phoenix tells 18 Sports some of her favorite WWE memories as she gets inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Beth Phoenix Talks WWE Greatest Moments

Elmira's own beth phoenix will enshrined in the pinnacle of her profession.

Friday night in orlando what started as a dream...becomes reality.

Phoenix will be inducted into the world wrestling entertainment hall of fame on friday at 8 p.m.

On the wwe network as part of wrestlemania 33 weekend.

Beth was a standout amateur wrestler at elmira notre dame and she was actually the first female in school history to compete in the sports.

After 11 years in the business and four wwe championship runs...beth reflects on some of the best moments of her career.

I had a match at madison square garden against eve torres.

In my last year there and there was a championship match there.

Natty was beside me...and i just lost my uncle, my uncle everest.

Being able to walk down that aisle, they same isle as owen vs.

Brett, in that ring.

It was surreal it was amazing...it just felt magical.

Then the second memory would be the royal rumble.

I can say it until i'm blue in the face.

I didn't want to be remembered




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beth Phoenix Talks Making it in WWE HOF [Video]Beth Phoenix Talks Making it in WWE HOF

ELMIRA, N.Y. (18 SPORTS) Elmira native Beth Phoenix discusses her emotions after learning of her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Credit: WETM NBC 18 ElmiraPublished

Beth Phoenix Talks Honor of Making WWE Hall of Fame [Video]Beth Phoenix Talks Honor of Making WWE Hall of Fame

ELMIRA, N.Y. (18 SPORTS) Elmira native Beth Phoenix discusses her emotions after learning of her induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Credit: WETM NBC 18 ElmiraPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.