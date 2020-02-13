Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NMU Football releases 10-game 2017 schedule

NMU Football releases 10-game 2017 schedule

Video Credit: WJMN - Published < > Embed
NMU Football releases 10-game 2017 scheduleNMU Football releases 10-game 2017 schedule
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

NMU Football releases 10-game 2017 schedule

Calvingood evening, i'm calvin lewis filling in for jake durant...the 2017 schedule for the nmu football team came out today and if it's anything to go by paper, the wildcats' season should be interesting to say the least.their schedule includes 10 games with four taking place at the superior dome.the wildcats kick off their season september 9th at angelo state.

Gliac play begins september 16 with nmu facing ferris state in big rapids.the first home game will be on homecoming, september 23, with the wildcats facing davenport.nmu will then travel to houghton on september 30th where they'll face michigan tech.the other three home games are october 7 against ashland... october 21 versus saginaw valley... and november 11 against northwood.you can find out more about the wildcats 2017 schedule on our website at u-p




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

UNM releases football schedule for 2017 season [Video]UNM releases football schedule for 2017 season

UNM releases football schedule for 2017 season

Credit: KOB Albuquerque, NMPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.