NMU Football releases 10-game 2017 schedule

Calvingood evening, i'm calvin lewis filling in for jake durant...the 2017 schedule for the nmu football team came out today and if it's anything to go by paper, the wildcats' season should be interesting to say the least.their schedule includes 10 games with four taking place at the superior dome.the wildcats kick off their season september 9th at angelo state.

Gliac play begins september 16 with nmu facing ferris state in big rapids.the first home game will be on homecoming, september 23, with the wildcats facing davenport.nmu will then travel to houghton on september 30th where they'll face michigan tech.the other three home games are october 7 against ashland... october 21 versus saginaw valley... and november 11 against northwood.you can find out more about the wildcats 2017 schedule on our website at u-p