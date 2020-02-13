Global  

Comeback agendademocrats push a new agenda in the Capitol City
"we need an agenda that moves things forward for the people of illinois not the special interest or the insiders."

((aaron))some lawmakers are introducing their own turnaround agenda to get the state back on track.

House and senate democratcs are proposing a comeback plan with several components to move the state forward.wcia three's emilee fannon is live in the captiol.emilee what did they introduce today?

((emilee)) the first part of the game plan involves removing the flat tax system that democrats say could level the playing field.

That would include removing tax breaks for big corporations that are not available to small businesses and taxing the wealthy more than the working class.

Another proposal would redraw legislative maps.other parts include investing in more jobs and creating more opportunities for students.

Sen.

Don harmon (d) oak park "i'd be happy to go vote for a bill that would fund education and human services it's a question of all the preconditions that the governor and and others are saying that have to be met before we tackle that immediate problem."the republican party did issue a statement in responce to democrats effort to push this comback agenda.

((emilee)) they said it's nice to see democrats agree with the governor on things like criminal justice reforma and importinvg schools.however they said its alarming there were not reforms on lowering prorerty taxes or term limits on lawmakers.

((aaron))the comeback agenda also emphasized the need to eliminate cash bonds in the criminal justice system.

Democrats say this keeps too many innocent people locked up before trial because they cannot afford bail.

