Jeff Bezos Purchases Warner Estate From David Geffen For $165 Million

Jeff Bezos Purchases Warner Estate From David Geffen For $165 Million

Jeff Bezos Purchases Warner Estate From David Geffen For $165 Million

The real estate deal is the largest ever for a residential transaction in Los Angeles.
Jeff Bezos Buys Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for Record $165 Million

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, the world's wealthiest person, has purchased a Beverly Hills...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters India


Jeff Bezos has reportedly broken California's record for the most expensive home sale of all time with his purchase of a $165 million Beverly Hills mansion (AMZN)

Jeff Bezos has reportedly broken California's record for the most expensive home sale of all time with his purchase of a $165 million Beverly Hills mansion (AMZN)· Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has purchased a Beverly Hills mansion for $165 million, according to The...
Business Insider - Published


WPG_Security

The World Protection I guess privacy is not important to Mr. Bezos? Cell phone recently hacked and now the house he just bought all ove… https://t.co/MxtqEnl6rk 3 hours ago

loudonkleer

🌟| James Adam Kent |🌟 Jack Warner, founder of @wbpictures, has been dead since 1978 but @JeffBezos just bought his house for $165 million… https://t.co/NwBSZ5P12k 7 hours ago

Madsondoss

Mad 🎭 RT @THR: Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos has landed one of the most storied estates in all of Los Angeles — the Warner Estate… 8 hours ago

Benzinga

Benzinga Jeff Bezos Purchases Jack Warner's Former Beverly Hills House For $165M In Record Deal $AMZN… https://t.co/vyyRL3iJwJ 13 hours ago

brooksbarnesNYT

Brooks Barnes RT @THRMattBelloni: Lots of symbolism in this transaction. https://t.co/s7TzxXz4Xv 17 hours ago

THRMattBelloni

Matthew Belloni Lots of symbolism in this transaction. https://t.co/s7TzxXz4Xv 18 hours ago

mrTim_T

🏳️‍🌈I am me/he/him 🥳 U be U 😎 Hey everyone, this is what you can buy when your company pays no taxes 😡 https://t.co/KFwxiZ3XDc 18 hours ago

SamAsIAm

No political system fixes our innate irrationality To help put these purchases in perspective. https://t.co/HBCh59elGs https://t.co/R2LrF7LqHh 19 hours ago


Report: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Buys Beverly Hills Estate For Record $165M [Video]Report: Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Buys Beverly Hills Estate For Record $165M

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has purchased the Warner Estate in Beverly Hills for a staggering $165 million, according to a report Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:40Published

Bezos Buys Warner Estate For Record $165 Million [Video]Bezos Buys Warner Estate For Record $165 Million

Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos, has purchased a Beverly Hills mansion from David Geffen for $165 million.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

