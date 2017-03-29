Sports Weds March 29th, 2017

By running there way to the nit semifinals and becoming the first eight seed to ever play in msg.... it was fandamonium at meadows field... ton of fans and supporters for the roadrunners this afternoon... after winning three straight road games to make it to msg... back for the final time this season after 35 games in the books.... time rest and relax for a few days.... more from the guys that posted 25 "w's this season.... "we want to tell our story our way we get a chance to do that every time we on national tv i'm thankful to our fans we expect more to come out next year to root us on because i think everyone now has the sense that we can do this together."

"thank god for the situation we were in happy to be a part of everybody lives and be here with them and share a special bond with them."

Coach barnes and his bunch ended the season 25-10 the most wins in school history... nick: former ucla bruin russell westbrook was doing dos muchos tonight.... most points ever in recording a triple double scoring 57 points... 13 boards... 11 assts.... 2nd triple double with 50 plus points this season.... westbrook creeps closer to oscar robertson's all-time record of 41 triple-doubles in a single season... westbrook notched his 38th of the season... csub baseball falls tonight at lmu 10-7... they will host utrgv on friday night at 6pm.... they will try and snap their four game losing streak they were swept at grand canyon in a three game set before tonight's tilt.... nick: west high school was always electric to watch this past season in boys hoop... they push the tempo... there coach looks like rapper warren "g"... regulators... "mount up" and they did just that.... play every second as if it was their last... and exciting 5' 6" guard that can shoot from anywhere on the court and make it rain.... southpaw vikings guard austyn contreras poured in 23 points a game this season for west h.s.

And over the weekend he took a trip to greenville college in illinois and decided to ink there.... he was a menace to opposing teams..

With his nice ball handling... and quick release even though he's short in stature he was able to get his shot off and get clean looks... "i chose greenville because the assistant coach is from here i can relate to him a little bit we get along the head coach is a great coach the school alone feels homey out there and i feel like i'll be fine."

"talking about a kis who's 5'6" playing basektball right that should show you the work ethci and all the time he's put in to put forth to deserve this opportunity i'm thankful for him and out all the kids he deserves it such a great work ethic and that cannot be understated and even after practice staying."

Went 22-9 this past season.... nick: so the silver and black are set to move to vegas after the vote passed on monday 31-1... but oakland's new stadium won't be set to open in sin city until 2020... so in oakland for now.... but yet another hurdle for the handicappers in the sports betting industry.... according to espn.com if the nfl wanted to take its opposition to legal sports betting to the extreme, nevada gaming regulations allow sports governing bodies to request that the state's legal sportsbooks be prohibited from taking bets on games involving professional franchises based in nevada, including home, away and playoff games.

Commissioner roger goodell says the nfl remains opposed to legalized sports betting in the united states, even now with one of the league's most storied franchises, the raiders, heading to las vegas, home to the nation's largest legal sports betting market.... "we did not change our gambling policies in the context of the raiders relocation it wasn't necessary the raiders did not ask us to do that."

Tami: kern