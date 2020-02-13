Unfinished Sidewalk Causing Trouble for Disabled Man

But first... new tonight.

A man with a disability wants his city's sidewalks repaired.

He says his daily commute , at times, can be dangerous.

Channel 5's trason bragg took a closer look .... intro: we went by city hall to ask questions.

Meanwhile, the alamo man tells me a simple ride to his local post office is now a challenge.

Pkg: richard lutes has lived in alamo for over thirty years.

He's learned to live with his disability since 2004.

Now he uses a motorized chair to get around.

He tells us the lack of sidewalks forces him to ride his motorized chair though the grass.

Sot richard lutes "when it rains i can't get beyond that, so i go nowhere."

He says there is a sidewalk across the street, but getting to it isn't always safe.

Sot lutes butted "i have to cross what three, four, five lanes of traffic to get to a sidewalk.

I started across the street and two cars ran the red light and damn near hit me.

So that was kind of scary."

Lutes says many of the existing sidewalks end abruptly.

Sot lutes "like i've showed you on many of these other intersections, you have a cross walk that goes absolutely nowhere, a lot of money spent on it, nice pretty, but it's an eight by eight access to nowhere."

We headed to alamo city hall to see what could be done to fix some of these side walk issues.

Alamo city manager luciano ozuna jr explains the problem.

Sot luciano ozuna jr. "tower road made it into a four lane highway, we also initially tried to make sidewalks on both sides of the road.

Unfortunately because of utility lines that exist underground on that side of the road and budgetary purposes we decided to go on the east side and build a sidewalk on the east side."

Ozuna says now that these issues have been brought to his attention he will immediately be looking into how the city can better accommodate lutes and other residents with disabilities.

Trason bragg channel 5