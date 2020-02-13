Technology

Unvieled their newest phone.

Hi im kelli johnson.

The galaxy s- 8 and s-8-plus -- are bigger than the last phone -- and have curved screens that flow into the sides.

There is no physical home button -- and-- its the first phone to feature samsungs virtual assistant -- bixby.

Selfies could diagnose a rare genetic disease.

Researchers -- say they can diagnose the di- george syndrome in facial recognition software from photos.

The condition can lead to multiple defects